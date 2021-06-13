Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $166.75 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $175.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.16.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.