Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.60

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €142.60 ($167.76) and last traded at €142.20 ($167.29), with a volume of 112084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €137.45 ($161.71).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €135.55 ($159.47).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.21.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.