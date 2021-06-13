Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $9,867,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 188,358 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $31.99 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

