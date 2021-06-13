Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $9,867,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 188,358 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $31.99 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
