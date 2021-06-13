Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE MTOR opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

