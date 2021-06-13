Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 76.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $87.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

