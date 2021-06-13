Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 6,525 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,031,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

KPTI stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $774.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

