Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 668.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VONOY opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VONOY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

