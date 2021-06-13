Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.11 ($75.42).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €53.62 ($63.08) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

