Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $422.27

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 422.27 ($5.52) and traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.15). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.15), with a volume of 269,038 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 422.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market cap of £778.56 million and a PE ratio of 74.34.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

