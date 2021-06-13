Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.61 on Friday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

