Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 18,100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,717,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RDGL opened at $0.10 on Friday. Vivos has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.
Vivos Company Profile
