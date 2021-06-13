Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 18,100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,717,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RDGL opened at $0.10 on Friday. Vivos has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

