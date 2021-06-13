Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Up 157.0% in May

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the May 13th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 392,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,867. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

