VINchain Market Cap Reaches $2.64 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $198,422.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00806921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.38 or 0.08125740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084246 BTC.

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

