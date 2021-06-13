ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $939.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

