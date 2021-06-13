Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CECE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CECE. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECE stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

