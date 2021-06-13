Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.84 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOSS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

