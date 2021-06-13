Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $54,000 in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

SEEL opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEEL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

