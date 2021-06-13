Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $248.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $386,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,494.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,459,293 shares of company stock worth $5,089,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

