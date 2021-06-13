Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXMD opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $519.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

