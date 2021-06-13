ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report sales of $6.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $27.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $29.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,266,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,678,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

