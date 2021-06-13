VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of VGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of VGP in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

VGPBF stock opened at $201.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.48. VGP has a 52-week low of $165.70 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

