Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

