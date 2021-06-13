Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.43 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $36.43 million and $183,130.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,397.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.54 or 0.06507253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.50 or 0.01581669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00443477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00151745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00680283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00444559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00344379 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,441,622 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.