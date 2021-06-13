Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.33 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.