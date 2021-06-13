Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.17 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

