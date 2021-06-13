Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 13th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Verano stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Verano has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58.

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

