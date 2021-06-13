Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRA. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $427.58 million, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 25,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $272,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

