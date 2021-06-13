Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $12.72 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $427.58 million, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock worth $8,641,337. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

