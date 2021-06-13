Venus Reward Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $74.79 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00791731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.67 or 0.08063131 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

