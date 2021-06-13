Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

