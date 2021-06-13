Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the May 13th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,305.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTWRF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $32.95 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

