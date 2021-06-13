Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $41,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.