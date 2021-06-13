Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 70.9% in May

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.71. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $139.05 and a one year high of $247.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

