Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $107.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.