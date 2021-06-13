Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Cut by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $306.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

