VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the May 13th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $72.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

