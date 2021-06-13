Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $146.63 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

