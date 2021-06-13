Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,738,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,581,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $142.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

