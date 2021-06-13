Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $76.75 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

