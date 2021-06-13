Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 47.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

