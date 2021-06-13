Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,407 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $82,781,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 681.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

