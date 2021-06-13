Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,794 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

