USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00173058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00190858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.87 or 0.01135194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,422.52 or 1.00224274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

