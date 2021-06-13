US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.30 Million

Analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post $238.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.60 million. US Ecology reported sales of $213.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $976.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECOL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,560. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

