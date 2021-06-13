Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.03. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 104,927 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URPTF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

