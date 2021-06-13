Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Universal were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Universal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.14.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.