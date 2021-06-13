United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service stock remained flat at $$203.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

