United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Update

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UMLGF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. United Malt Group has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

