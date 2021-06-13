United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 33.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

