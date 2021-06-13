Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.33. 2,029,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

